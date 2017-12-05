CLB 11 Homecoming B-Roll

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 11 returned home after a seven month deployment and were greeted by friends, family and loved ones on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 12, 2017. The Marines deployed to the Western Pacific, Middle East, and Horn of Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Sorci)