U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 11 returned home after a seven month deployment and were greeted by friends, family and loved ones on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 12, 2017. The Marines deployed to the Western Pacific, Middle East, and Horn of Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Sorci)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 17:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525689
|VIRIN:
|170512-M-YJ760-658
|Filename:
|DOD_104383286
|Length:
|00:05:52
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CLB 11 Homecoming B-Roll, by LCpl Joseph Sorci, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
