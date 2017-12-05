(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CLB 11 Homecoming B-Roll

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Sorci 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 11 returned home after a seven month deployment and were greeted by friends, family and loved ones on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 12, 2017. The Marines deployed to the Western Pacific, Middle East, and Horn of Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Sorci)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 17:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525689
    VIRIN: 170512-M-YJ760-658
    Filename: DOD_104383286
    Length: 00:05:52
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB 11 Homecoming B-Roll, by LCpl Joseph Sorci, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Loved Ones
    family
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marines
    Deployment
    Combat Logistics Battalion 11

