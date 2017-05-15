(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Badges & Shields of the United Air Force Security Forces

    

    05.15.2017

    Video by Jose Sanchez Alonso 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Security Forces Exhibit Annex at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland will displays an a exhibit titled Police Badges and Shields of the United States Air Force" from May 15 to 19, National Police Week. The collection, owned by the Annex's docent Ken Neal, is one of the largest and most comprehensive Air Force Security Forces badges and shields in existence. (U.S. Air Force video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Badges & Shields of the United Air Force Security Forces, by Jose Sanchez Alonso, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Badge
    Annex
    Lackland
    Exhibit
    Shield
    Security Forces
    USAF
    Police Week
    JBSA
    Joint Base San Antonio

