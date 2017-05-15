The U.S. Air Force Security Forces Exhibit Annex at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland will displays an a exhibit titled Police Badges and Shields of the United States Air Force" from May 15 to 19, National Police Week. The collection, owned by the Annex's docent Ken Neal, is one of the largest and most comprehensive Air Force Security Forces badges and shields in existence. (U.S. Air Force video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 19:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525687
|VIRIN:
|170516-F-TT996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104383275
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|US
This work, Badges & Shields of the United Air Force Security Forces, by Jose Sanchez Alonso, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
