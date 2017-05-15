Badges & Shields of the United Air Force Security Forces

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/525687" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Air Force Security Forces Exhibit Annex at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland will displays an a exhibit titled Police Badges and Shields of the United States Air Force" from May 15 to 19, National Police Week. The collection, owned by the Annex's docent Ken Neal, is one of the largest and most comprehensive Air Force Security Forces badges and shields in existence. (U.S. Air Force video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso)