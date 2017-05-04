Veterans with the Salem, Virginia Veterans Affairs Medical Center participate in drumming clinics with the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band's "The Blue Aces" rock group. Produced by SSgt Katie Maricle.
This work, Salem Veterans Find Their Rhythm, by SSgt Kaitlyn Maricle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
