    Salem Veterans Find Their Rhythm

    SALEM, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Maricle 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Veterans with the Salem, Virginia Veterans Affairs Medical Center participate in drumming clinics with the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band's "The Blue Aces" rock group. Produced by SSgt Katie Maricle.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 15:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525677
    VIRIN: 170405-F-EL740-001
    Filename: DOD_104382989
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: SALEM, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salem Veterans Find Their Rhythm, by SSgt Kaitlyn Maricle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Heritage of America Band
    Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    The Blue Aces

