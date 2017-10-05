(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Cutter Oak Buoy Maintenance B-Roll

    MA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Barresi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Oak, homeported in Newport, Rhode Island, perform maintenance on a buoy, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, off the Massachusetts coast. The crew cleans the buoy of marine growth and mussels that build up over time and can weigh down the buoy. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Barresi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525668
    VIRIN: 170518-G-SI450-1001
    Filename: DOD_104382920
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: MA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Oak Buoy Maintenance B-Roll, by PO3 Andrew Barresi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    buoy tender
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    military
    Coast Guard Cutter Oak
    Andrew Barresi

