Coast Guard Cutter Oak Buoy Maintenance B-Roll

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Oak, homeported in Newport, Rhode Island, perform maintenance on a buoy, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, off the Massachusetts coast. The crew cleans the buoy of marine growth and mussels that build up over time and can weigh down the buoy. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Barresi)