The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Oak, homeported in Newport, Rhode Island, perform maintenance on a buoy, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, off the Massachusetts coast. The crew cleans the buoy of marine growth and mussels that build up over time and can weigh down the buoy. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Barresi)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 14:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525668
|VIRIN:
|170518-G-SI450-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104382920
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Oak Buoy Maintenance B-Roll, by PO3 Andrew Barresi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
