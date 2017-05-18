(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Reef building commences on Piankatank River

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    Contractors are on site working about a half-mile from shore building 25 acres of new habitat out of granite rock in the Piankatank River as part of the Chesapeake Bay Oyster Recovery Project.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reef building commences on Piankatank River, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Oysters
    Oyster Reef
    Chesapeake Bay
    The Nature Conservancy
    VMRC

