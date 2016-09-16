Kirk McWilliams, resident engineer at Monongahela River Lock and Dam 4 at Charleroi, gives a status update of the exciting progress being made at the mega project.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 15:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|525655
|VIRIN:
|160916-D-JD017-257
|Filename:
|DOD_104382454
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lower Mon Project Update with Kirk McWilliams, by John P Kelly, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
