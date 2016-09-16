(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lower Mon Project Update with Kirk McWilliams

    PA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2016

    Video by John P Kelly 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Kirk McWilliams, resident engineer at Monongahela River Lock and Dam 4 at Charleroi, gives a status update of the exciting progress being made at the mega project.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2016
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 525655
    VIRIN: 160916-D-JD017-257
    Filename: DOD_104382454
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: PA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lower Mon Project Update with Kirk McWilliams, by John P Kelly, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    pittsburgh district
    lower mon
    mega project

