An update on the status of the East Branch Dam construction and preparations for the cutoff wall.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 14:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525626
|VIRIN:
|170330-D-ZK785-613
|Filename:
|DOD_104382308
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, East Branch Dam Safty Progress Update, by Dan Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT