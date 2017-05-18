The Defense Contract Management Agency’s Roundup gives a quick look at stories recently featured on www.dcma.mil. Visit the DCMA homepage regularly to read about these stories and more.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 12:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|525602
|VIRIN:
|170518-O-WP360-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104381762
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DCMA Roundup 5.17, by Elizabeth McCoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT