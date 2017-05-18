Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Mary J. Miller provides opening remarks at the second biennial Defense Department Lab Day at the Pentagon Center Courtyard, May 18, 2017. The event showcased more than 80 exhibits of innovative technical solutions developed by the Defense Laboratory Enterprise -- a network of 63 defense laboratories, warfare centers, and engineering centers -- throughout the United States.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 13:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|525600
|Filename:
|DOD_104381742
|Length:
|00:42:06
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pentagon Hosts 2nd Biennial DoD Lab Day, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT