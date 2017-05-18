Pentagon Hosts 2nd Biennial DoD Lab Day

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Mary J. Miller provides opening remarks at the second biennial Defense Department Lab Day at the Pentagon Center Courtyard, May 18, 2017. The event showcased more than 80 exhibits of innovative technical solutions developed by the Defense Laboratory Enterprise -- a network of 63 defense laboratories, warfare centers, and engineering centers -- throughout the United States.