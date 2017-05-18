The U.S. 7th Fleet Band, Far East Edition, overcomes language barriers and cultural differences, enhancing the success of Pacific Partnership 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 11:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|525591
|VIRIN:
|170518-N-QI228-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104381694
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All Hands Update: Pacific Partnership - 7th Fleet Band, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
