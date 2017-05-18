(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Hands Update: Pacific Partnership - 7th Fleet Band

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Schumacher 

    All Hands Update

    The U.S. 7th Fleet Band, Far East Edition, overcomes language barriers and cultural differences, enhancing the success of Pacific Partnership 2017.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 11:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 525591
    VIRIN: 170518-N-QI228-002
    Filename: DOD_104381694
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Pacific Partnership - 7th Fleet Band, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Pacific Partnership
    7th Fleet
    Da Nang
    U.S. 7th Fleet Band
    Navy
    Sailor
    Vietnam
    PACOM
    Far East Edition
    All Hands Update
    AHU
    Pacific Partnership 2017
    PP17

