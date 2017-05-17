UAS Training coverage of RQ7B drones flown by Det. 1 Co. D 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion of the Wisconsin National Guard. This training is part of Maple Resolve 17 at Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada. Readiness is the US Army Reserve's number on priority. Reserve units participating in Maple Resolve 17 will sharpen individual skill sets while enhancing overall unit readiness.
|05.17.2017
|05.18.2017 11:22
|Package
|525575
|170517-A-U1657-002
|DOD_104381528
|00:01:21
|US
This work, UAS Training, by SPC Alicia Pennisi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
