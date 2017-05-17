video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



UAS Training coverage of RQ7B drones flown by Det. 1 Co. D 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion of the Wisconsin National Guard. This training is part of Maple Resolve 17 at Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada. Readiness is the US Army Reserve's number on priority. Reserve units participating in Maple Resolve 17 will sharpen individual skill sets while enhancing overall unit readiness.