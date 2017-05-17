(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    05.17.2017

    Video by Spc. Alicia Pennisi 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detatchment

    UAS Training coverage of RQ7B drones flown by Det. 1 Co. D 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion of the Wisconsin National Guard. This training is part of Maple Resolve 17 at Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada. Readiness is the US Army Reserve's number on priority. Reserve units participating in Maple Resolve 17 will sharpen individual skill sets while enhancing overall unit readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 11:22
    Category: Package
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UAS Training, by SPC Alicia Pennisi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Canada
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Alberta
    Drones
    Army Reserve
    RQ7B
    326th MPAD
    Camp Wainwright
    Maple Resolve 17
    Spc. Alicia Pennisi
    173rd BEB

