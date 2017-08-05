(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Marines, Philippine Marines and Sailors Practice Non-lethal Controlling Holds (Interview)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    05.08.2017

    Video by Cpl. Kelsey Dornfeld 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines and Sailors exchange knowledge on applying non-lethal detainee techniques during Balikatan 2017 aboard BRP Tarlac (LD 601), South China Sea, Philippines, May 8, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kelsey Dornfeld)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 23:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 525492
    VIRIN: 170508-M-PY134-1002
    Filename: DOD_104378652
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines, Philippine Marines and Sailors Practice Non-lethal Controlling Holds (Interview), by Cpl Kelsey Dornfeld, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marines
    Balikatan
    BK
    BK17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT