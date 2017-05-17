(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Vice President Mike Pence and EAP Acting Assistant Secretary Susan Thornton at the White House Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State

    The Vice President Mike Pence and EAP Acting Assistant Secretary Susan Thornton deliver remarks at the White House Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 21:24
    Category: Briefings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    White House
    VPOTUS
    Mike Pence
    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    EAP
    USDOS
    Susan Thornton

