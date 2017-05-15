(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Boat Load of Fun

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Video by Spc. Christian Higgins 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Soldiers of the 464th Transportation Company (Medium Boat) take part in Big Lots East, an Army Reserve exercise aimed at training soldiers in ship-to-shore logistics.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 20:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525483
    VIRIN: 170517-A-KW677-002
    Filename: DOD_104378373
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Hometown: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Boat Load of Fun, by SPC Christian Higgins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Boats
    Army Reserve
    Virginia Beach
    Christian Higgins
    SPC Higgins
    Big Lots East

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT