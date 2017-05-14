Soldiers from the 338th Harbor Master Detachment take part in Big Lots East, an Army Reserve exercise training soldiers on ship-to-shore logistics.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 20:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525481
|VIRIN:
|170517-A-KW677-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104378317
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Master Training for Harbor Masters, by SPC Christian Higgins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
