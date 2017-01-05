(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    428th Fighter Squadron Hits the Nail on the Head at Combat Hammer

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Citiyah Burton 

    366th Fighter Wing

    The Republic of Singapore Air Force Combat Hammer last week! Here's our video - it shows actual footage of RSAF pilots dropping their first ever GBU-31s during the exercise.

    JDAM
    Bombs
    Jets
    Air Force
    Training
    Combat Hammer
    F-15SG
    GBU-31
    GBU 31

