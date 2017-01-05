The Republic of Singapore Air Force Combat Hammer last week! Here's our video - it shows actual footage of RSAF pilots dropping their first ever GBU-31s during the exercise.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 19:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525479
|VIRIN:
|170501-F-BF636-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104378294
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 428th Fighter Squadron Hits the Nail on the Head at Combat Hammer, by SrA Citiyah Burton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
