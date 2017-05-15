The Marines are participating in Burmese Chase, an annual, multi-lateral training exercise between U.S. armed forces and NATO members conducted to increase proficiency in fires, methods of insertion and small unit tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Holly Pernell)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 16:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525466
|VIRIN:
|170515-M-XX123-013
|Filename:
|DOD_104378119
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines Conduct International Exercise: Burmese Chase, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
