(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines Conduct International Exercise: Burmese Chase

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Courtesy Video

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    The Marines are participating in Burmese Chase, an annual, multi-lateral training exercise between U.S. armed forces and NATO members conducted to increase proficiency in fires, methods of insertion and small unit tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Holly Pernell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 16:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525466
    VIRIN: 170515-M-XX123-013
    Filename: DOD_104378119
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Conduct International Exercise: Burmese Chase, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    m9
    m4
    2nd anglico
    burmese chase

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT