U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (May 13, 2017) The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) conducts a replenishment-at-sea alongside fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203). Bataan and its ready group are deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Rodgers/Released)
|05.13.2017
|05.18.2017 00:57
|B-Roll
|525459
|170513-N-EB034-001
|DOD_104377896
|00:02:05
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
This work, Replenishment-At-Sea, by Kenneth D Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
