    Replenishment-At-Sea

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.13.2017

    Video by Kenneth D Rodgers 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170513-N-EB034-001
    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (May 13, 2017) The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) conducts a replenishment-at-sea alongside fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203). Bataan and its ready group are deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Rodgers/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 00:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525459
    VIRIN: 170513-N-EB034-001
    Filename: DOD_104377896
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Replenishment-At-Sea, by Kenneth D Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    RAS
    LHD 5
    USS Bataan (LHD 5)
    replensihment-at-sea
    USNS Laramine (T-AO 203)

    • LEAVE A COMMENT