    Tactical Tuesday - MARE

    NAFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Mychal Fox 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Nellis Air Force Base strategically prepares various responses and defenses in regard to base safety and security. A Mass Accident Response Exercise or MARE, is a great way to test those practices. Here is a quick peek at what a MARE looks like.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 16:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525453
    VIRIN: 170517-F-TJ910-001
    Filename: DOD_104377845
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: NAFB, NV, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Tuesday - MARE, by SrA Mychal Fox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Nevada
    Las Vegas
    Nellis Air Force Base
    MARE
    NV
    Mass Accident Response Exercise
    NAFB
    LV

