With President Donald J. Trump as the commencement speaker, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's Class of 2017 graduates at the academy's campus in New London, Conn., May 17, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 16:39
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|525440
|Filename:
|DOD_104377358
|Length:
|02:16:01
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|23
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Academy Conducts 236th Commencement, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT