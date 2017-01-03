A commercial advertising the benefits of the Instructor Certification Program.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 15:38
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|525422
|VIRIN:
|170301-F-XY957-161
|Filename:
|DOD_104376560
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Instructor Certification Program, by TSgt Timothy Kinnan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT