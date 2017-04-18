(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lest We Forget: 11th MEU Marines conduct WWII PME

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    04.18.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Devan Gowans 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary participate in a cultural tour at Bonama War Cemetery in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, as part of a theater security cooperation exchange with PNG Defense Force, April 18, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 13:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 525416
    VIRIN: 170418-M-GM943-001
    Filename: DOD_104376455
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lest We Forget: 11th MEU Marines conduct WWII PME, by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    TSC
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Theater Security Cooperation
    Papua New Guinea
    PNG
    WESTPAC 16-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT