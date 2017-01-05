(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FLNG Hurricane Exercise 2017

    GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by A J Artley 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Florida National Guard's CERF-P trained with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and local law enforcement agencies to prepare for the 2017 Hurricane season.
    Produced by: Mr. A.J. Artley for the Florida National Guard's Public Affairs Office
    SB#1: Sgt. Jeffrey McKenzie, 779th Forward Support Company
    SB#2: Lt. Philip Glover, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commision

    170501-Z-JH094-001

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLNG Hurricane Exercise 2017, by A J Artley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Florida Fish and Wildlife
    Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
    FLNG
    FL CERF-P
    2017 Hurricane Season

