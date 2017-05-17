Brig. Gen. Brian Cummings from PEO soldier recognizes PEO soldiers 15 years of service of providing equipment and clothing to America's Warfighters.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 12:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525404
|VIRIN:
|170517-Z-IF359-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104376344
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PEO Soldier Salute To Troops, by Ronald Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
