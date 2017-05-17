(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PEO Soldier Salute To Troops

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Video by Ronald Lee 

    PEO Soldier

    Brig. Gen. Brian Cummings from PEO soldier recognizes PEO soldiers 15 years of service of providing equipment and clothing to America's Warfighters.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 12:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525404
    VIRIN: 170517-Z-IF359-001
    Filename: DOD_104376344
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PEO Soldier Salute To Troops, by Ronald Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PEO Soldier

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT