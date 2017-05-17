Cyber security is defending the confidentiality, integrity, availability and accountability of the information on your network. The better our defenses become, the more crafty or innovative a tactic our adversary employs. As we defend against gaps and holes in our cyber defenses, new vulnerabilities are being discovered.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 12:38
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|525394
|VIRIN:
|170517-F-HK977-498
|Filename:
|DOD_104376310
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Cyber Secure PSA 2.0, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
