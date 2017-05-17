(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Cyber Secure PSA 2.0

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Cyber security is defending the confidentiality, integrity, availability and accountability of the information on your network. The better our defenses become, the more crafty or innovative a tactic our adversary employs. As we defend against gaps and holes in our cyber defenses, new vulnerabilities are being discovered.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 12:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 525394
    VIRIN: 170517-F-HK977-498
    Filename: DOD_104376310
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Cyber Secure PSA 2.0, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Security
    Airmen
    Awareness
    PSA
    Cyber
    Air Force
    Cyber Secure

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT