Marines with 1st Marine Logistics Group, Headquarters Regiment execute combat marksmanship program on May 9, 2017 at Camp Pendleton, Calif. The Combat Marksmanship Program is designed to provide practical and realistic training for the combat environment Marines can encounter. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Conner Robbins)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 12:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525391
|VIRIN:
|170509-M-PL003-718
|Filename:
|DOD_104376295
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
This work, Combat Marksmanship Program, by Sgt Conner Robbins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
