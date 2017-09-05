(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combat Marksmanship Program

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2017

    Video by Sgt. Conner Robbins 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Marines with 1st Marine Logistics Group, Headquarters Regiment execute combat marksmanship program on May 9, 2017 at Camp Pendleton, Calif. The Combat Marksmanship Program is designed to provide practical and realistic training for the combat environment Marines can encounter. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Conner Robbins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Marksmanship Program, by Sgt Conner Robbins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Combat Marksmanship Program
    USMC
    1st MLG
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    I MEF
    Marine Corps
    CMP Shoot

