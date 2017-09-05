U.S. Army food service specialists prepare breakfast for Soldiers taking part in Balikatan 2017, including eggs, sausage with gravy, and apples. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Katelynn Moeller)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 11:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525362
|VIRIN:
|170509-F-MI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104375222
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Feeding Balikatan: Morning chow at Fort Magsaysay (B-roll), by SrA Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT