    Feeding Balikatan: Morning chow at Fort Magsaysay (B-roll)

    PHILIPPINES

    05.09.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Katelynn Moeller 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Army food service specialists prepare breakfast for Soldiers taking part in Balikatan 2017, including eggs, sausage with gravy, and apples. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Katelynn Moeller)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 11:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525362
    VIRIN: 170509-F-MI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_104375222
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Feeding Balikatan: Morning chow at Fort Magsaysay (B-roll), by SrA Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    food service
    Military
    Exercise
    U.S Army
    Army
    training
    Balikatan
    2017
    Exercise Balikatan 2017

