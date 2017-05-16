(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Connecticut Air National Guard Hosts High School Tour

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Bradley Air National Guard Base hosted a tour comprised of students from the West Hartford high schools on May 16. The tour was organized through the Connecticut National Guard's Community Actions Committee, and allowed the students to get a firsthand look at the 103rd Airlift Wing's mission and Airmen.

