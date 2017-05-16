Bradley Air National Guard Base hosted a tour comprised of students from the West Hartford high schools on May 16. The tour was organized through the Connecticut National Guard's Community Actions Committee, and allowed the students to get a firsthand look at the 103rd Airlift Wing's mission and Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 10:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525357
|VIRIN:
|170517-Z-DY403-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104375127
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Connecticut Air National Guard Hosts High School Tour, by SrA Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT