Connecticut Air National Guard Hosts High School Tour (Without Titles)

Bradley Air National Guard Base hosted a tour comprised of students from the West Hartford high schools on May 16. The tour was organized through the Connecticut National Guard's Community Actions Committee, and allowed the students to get a firsthand look at the 103rd Airlift Wing's mission and Airmen.