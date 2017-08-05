Bowling by the All Army Team competing in the 2017
Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Bowling Championship. Focused on Capt. Scott Lentsch of the 7225th Medical Support Unit, Army Reserve Medical Command and the overall outcome of this year’s team. Awards, and try out footage of players before final teams were solidified.
Hometown: Fort Dodge, Iowa
Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kenny Scott, ARMEDCOM PAO, Pinellas Park, FL
Video shot at Camp Pendleton, CA 3 to 8 May 17
Area/Unit targeted: All national audiences
TRT 3:45 minutes
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 09:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525352
|VIRIN:
|170508-A-UJ522-009
|Filename:
|DOD_104375008
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT DODGE, IA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All Army Bowling Team 2017, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
