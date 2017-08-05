(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Army Bowling Team 2017

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Scott 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Bowling by the All Army Team competing in the 2017
    Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Bowling Championship. Focused on Capt. Scott Lentsch of the 7225th Medical Support Unit, Army Reserve Medical Command and the overall outcome of this year’s team. Awards, and try out footage of players before final teams were solidified.
    Hometown: Fort Dodge, Iowa
    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kenny Scott, ARMEDCOM PAO, Pinellas Park, FL
    Video shot at Camp Pendleton, CA 3 to 8 May 17
    Area/Unit targeted: All national audiences
    TRT 3:45 minutes

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 09:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525352
    VIRIN: 170508-A-UJ522-009
    Filename: DOD_104375008
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Hometown: FORT DODGE, IA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Army Bowling Team 2017, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    7225th Medical Support Unit
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    MWR
    Army Reserve
    All Army Sports
    ALL ARMY BOWLING TEAM

