All Army Bowling Team 2017

Bowling by the All Army Team competing in the 2017

Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Bowling Championship. Focused on Capt. Scott Lentsch of the 7225th Medical Support Unit, Army Reserve Medical Command and the overall outcome of this year’s team. Awards, and try out footage of players before final teams were solidified.

Hometown: Fort Dodge, Iowa

Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kenny Scott, ARMEDCOM PAO, Pinellas Park, FL

Video shot at Camp Pendleton, CA 3 to 8 May 17

Area/Unit targeted: All national audiences

TRT 3:45 minutes