VIRIN: 170517-A-ZW691-001
SLUG: Phoenix Express 2017 Closing Ceremony
RUNTIME: 02:20:00
PRODUCER: SGT. Raul Pacheco
LOCATION: Escuela de Infantería de Marina General Albacete Fuster
Cartagena, Spain.
AFFILIATE: AFN Naples
CONTACT: DSN 314 629-6906, raul.pacheco1.mil@mail.mil
LEAD: Phoenix Express, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and
facilitated by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet
(CNE-CNA/C6F), is designed to improve regional cooperation, increase
maritime domain awareness, information-sharing practices, and
operational capabilities in order to enhance efforts to promote safety
and security in the Mediterranean Sea.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 08:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525329
|VIRIN:
|170517-A-ZW691-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104374790
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|CARTAGENA, ES
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Phoenix Express 2017, by SGT Raul Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT