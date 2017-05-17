(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military & Family Life Counseling Program

    TURKEY

    05.17.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Walck 

    39th Air Base Wing

    One resource for military members and their dependents facing service challenges is the Military & Family Life Counseling Program at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 06:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525314
    VIRIN: 170516-F-VI986-001
    Filename: DOD_104374700
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: TR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military & Family Life Counseling Program, by SrA Andrew Walck, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    counseling
    Incirlik Air Base
    comprehensive airmen fitness
    MFLC
    Military and Family Life Counseling Program

