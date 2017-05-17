The U.S. 7th Fleet Band, Far East Edition, overcomes language barriers and cultural differences, enhancing the success of Pacific Partnership 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 06:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525306
|VIRIN:
|170517-N-OU129-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104374497
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|DA NANG, VN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Immeasurable Impact on Pacific Partnership 2017, by PO2 Joshua Fulton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
