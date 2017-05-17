(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Immeasurable Impact on Pacific Partnership 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DA NANG, VIETNAM

    05.17.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Fulton 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    The U.S. 7th Fleet Band, Far East Edition, overcomes language barriers and cultural differences, enhancing the success of Pacific Partnership 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 06:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525306
    VIRIN: 170517-N-OU129-001
    Filename: DOD_104374497
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: DA NANG, VN 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Immeasurable Impact on Pacific Partnership 2017, by PO2 Joshua Fulton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    7th Fleet
    Da Nang
    U.S. 7th Fleet Band
    Vietnam
    PACOM
    Far East Edition
    Pacific Partnership 2017
    PP17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT