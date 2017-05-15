Republic of Singapore Navy, or RSN, celebrated a 50th year anniversary by hosting an International Maritime Review to include more than 40 ships. Petty Officer Anthony Martinez has more from Changi Naval Base.
IMDEX is a biennial event hosted by the Republic of Singapore and is one of the largest maritime exhibitions in the Asia Pacific and features a trade show and a series of multilateral exchanges.
This work, RSN IMR, by PO1 Anthony R. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
