Stratmobex is a no notice exercise conducted in Norway to enhance readiness and interoperability. As Army Sergeant Anri Baril explains the exercise is between Marines stationed in Norway as part of the Marine Corps Pre-Positioning Program – Norway, and our Norwegian allies. (Television Version)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 03:33
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|NO
This work, STRATMOBEX, by SGT Anri Baril, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
