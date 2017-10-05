video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Stratmobex is a no notice exercise conducted in Norway to enhance readiness and interoperability. As Army Sergeant Anri Baril explains the exercise is between Marines stationed in Norway as part of the Marine Corps Pre-Positioning Program – Norway, and our Norwegian allies. (Television Version)