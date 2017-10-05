(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    STRATMOBEX

    NORWAY

    05.10.2017

    Video by Sgt. Anri Baril 

    American Forces Network Europe

    Stratmobex is a no notice exercise conducted in Norway to enhance readiness and interoperability. As Army Sergeant Anri Baril explains the exercise is between Marines stationed in Norway as part of the Marine Corps Pre-Positioning Program – Norway, and our Norwegian allies. (Television Version)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 03:33
    Category: Package
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STRATMOBEX, by SGT Anri Baril, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Europe
    Caves
    Norway
    Marines
    MAGTF
    MARFOREUR
    MCPP-N
    STRATMOBEX
    CLR 45
    Combat Logistics Regiment 45
    2d Transportation Support Battalion
    2d TSB
    Marine Corps Pre-Positioning Program

