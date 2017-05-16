Second Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group soldiers conduct a simulated casualty evacuation during Exercise Maple Resolve 17. The CASEVAC included airlift assistance from a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter crew. Exercise Maple Resolve is the annual collective training event held in Wainwright, Alberta, Canada as the final confirmation Gateway for the High Readiness Brigade designated for potential operations. This year's High Readiness Brigade is formed by the 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group out of Petawawa.
|05.16.2017
|05.17.2017 00:13
|B-Roll
|525290
|170516-A-LG811-001
|DOD_104373959
|00:02:45
|WAINWRIGHT, AB, CA
|5
|1
|1
|0
This work, Second Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group Soldiers Conduct CASEVAC During Exercise Maple Resolve 17, by SSG Derek Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
