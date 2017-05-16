(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CNO Visits LCS 4

    SINGAPORE

    05.16.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez 

    REGIONAL MEDIA BUREAU Yokosuka

    Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral John Richardson visited the littoral combat ship, USS Coronado (LCS 4), for an all hands call to thank them for their participation during the International Maritime Review, or IMR. The IMR was hosted by Republic of Singapore Navy, or RSN, in celebration of its golden jubilee.
    The IMR coincides with this year’s International Maritime Defense Exhibition, or IMDEX. IMDEX is a biennial event hosted by the Republic of Singapore and is one of the largest maritime exhibitions in the Asia Pacific and features a trade show and a series of multilateral exchanges.

