CNO Visits LCS 4

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/525289" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral John Richardson visited the littoral combat ship, USS Coronado (LCS 4), for an all hands call to thank them for their participation during the International Maritime Review, or IMR. The IMR was hosted by Republic of Singapore Navy, or RSN, in celebration of its golden jubilee.

The IMR coincides with this year’s International Maritime Defense Exhibition, or IMDEX. IMDEX is a biennial event hosted by the Republic of Singapore and is one of the largest maritime exhibitions in the Asia Pacific and features a trade show and a series of multilateral exchanges.