The DCMA Hotline provides contractors and employees a confidential means of reporting suspicious activity concerning fraud, waste, abuse and gross mismanagement. Run by the Office of Independent Assessment, the service is available anytime by phone or online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
1-800-734-1492
www.DCMA/HOTLINE.mil
This work, DCMA Hotline, by Elizabeth McCoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
