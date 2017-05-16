(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2017

    Video by Elizabeth McCoy 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    The DCMA Hotline provides contractors and employees a confidential means of reporting suspicious activity concerning fraud, waste, abuse and gross mismanagement. Run by the Office of Independent Assessment, the service is available anytime by phone or online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
    1-800-734-1492
    www.DCMA/HOTLINE.mil

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 16:25
    Category: PSA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCMA Hotline, by Elizabeth McCoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    DCMA

    • LEAVE A COMMENT