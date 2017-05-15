2017 Nordic Tank Challenge – Day One B-Roll

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from Battle Company, 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment are taking part in the 2017 Nordic Tank Challenge, a competition of 6 NATO allies, to see which tank teams are the most proficient. 1-66 is deployed to Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region.



Report by Sgt. Josh Joyner



Interview with First Lieutenant Elisha Gueli, Battle Company, 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment