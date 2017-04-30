(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Barracks Washington Evening Parade Promotional Video

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Orlando Perez 

    Office of Marine Corps Communication

    Promotional video for the Evening Parades held at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 15:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525230
    VIRIN: 170501-M-IX426-0001
    Filename: DOD_104372576
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Barracks Washington Evening Parade Promotional Video, by SSgt Orlando Perez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    silent drill platoon
    D.C.
    marine corps band
    Marine Barracks Washington
    evening parade

