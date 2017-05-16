(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Importance of Estuaries

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2017

    Video by Jini Ryan 

    U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

    Bernice Smith, EPA's Coastal Management Branch Chief talks about the importance of estuaries.

    Estuaries provide us with a suite of resources, benefits and services. Some of these can be measured in dollars and cents, while others cannot. Estuaries provide places for recreational activities, scientific study and aesthetic enjoyment. Estuaries are an irreplaceable natural resource that must be managed carefully for the mutual benefit of all who enjoy and depend on them.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 14:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525217
    VIRIN: 170516-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_104372434
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Importance of Estuaries, by Jini Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    epa
    usepa
    usepa-broll
    national estuary program
    estuaries
    nep

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT