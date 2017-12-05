(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Firefighter Heritage

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jessica Ray 

    17th Training Wing

    Goodfellow AFB held a ceremony to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives while fighting fires and providing emergency services.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 12:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525176
    VIRIN: 170512-F-DN637-001
    Filename: DOD_104371874
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighter Heritage, by A1C Jessica Ray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Firefighters
    Goodfellow AFB
    SrA Jessica Ray
    SSgt Anthony Hetlage

