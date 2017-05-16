Philippine and U.S service members worked alongside volunteer personnel to demonstrate disaster response and medical capabilities during a simulated mass casualty response in support of Balikatan 2017 on Calayan Island, May 16, 2017. By training together the Philippine and U.S. military build upon shared tactics, techniques, and procedures that enhance readiness and response capabilities to emerging threats. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Katelynn Moeller)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2017 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525162
|VIRIN:
|170516-F-MI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104371197
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFP, U.S. Soldiers Provide Aid During Simulated Mass Casualty Training, by SrA Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
AFP, U.S. Soldiers provide aid during simulated mass casualty training
LEAVE A COMMENT