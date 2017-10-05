(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Interview with Major General Molefi Seikano at African Land Forces Summit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MALAWI

    05.10.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emma Mayen 

    American Forces Network Europe

    Interview with Major General Molefi Seikano - Warrant Officer 1 Tebogo Elvidge Serumola (Representing Botswana Defence Force) taken at ALFS 17, May 8-11 in Lilongwe, Malawi.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 10:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 525149
    VIRIN: 170510-F-NA915-576
    Filename: DOD_104371142
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: MW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Major General Molefi Seikano at African Land Forces Summit, by SSgt Emma Mayen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Botswana
    Malawi
    ALFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT