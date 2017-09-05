This event gives teams from the Air Force Research Laboratory a chance to present their ideas to members of the local community, before heading to The Pentagon to present them at the DOD Lab Day.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2017 09:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525140
|VIRIN:
|170509-F-AX893-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104371103
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 AFRL Tech Expo, by A1C Johnathon Wines, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
