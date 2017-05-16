(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    155th's ABCT's NTC Rotation - A/B/ Roll

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tim Morgan 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi

    A/B Roll Regarding the 155th ABCT's National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, CA
    INTERVIEWS:
    00;00;00;00 Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles - The Adjutant General, Mississippi National Guard (Jackson)
    00;00;57;07 Brig. Gen. David O. Smith, Mississippi Army National Guard (Laurel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 08:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525131
    VIRIN: 051617-Z-QA210-001
    Filename: DOD_104370941
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 155th's ABCT's NTC Rotation - A/B/ Roll, by SSG Tim Morgan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MSNG

