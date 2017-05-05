MRF-E and BSRF wrap up Exercise Platinum Eagle 17.2

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force Europe and Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 participated in Exercise Platinum Eagle 17.2 with NATO Allies and partner nations, at Babadag Training Area, Romania from April 22, to May 5, 2017. The exercise was held to improve interoperability and strengthen the bond built on shared ideas, values, and visions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Sarah N. Petrock)