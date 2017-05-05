U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force Europe and Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 participated in Exercise Platinum Eagle 17.2 with NATO Allies and partner nations, at Babadag Training Area, Romania from April 22, to May 5, 2017. The exercise was held to improve interoperability and strengthen the bond built on shared ideas, values, and visions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Sarah N. Petrock)
This work, MRF-E and BSRF wrap up Exercise Platinum Eagle 17.2, by Sgt Patricia Claypool-Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
