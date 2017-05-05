(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MRF-E and BSRF wrap up Exercise Platinum Eagle 17.2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROMANIA

    05.05.2017

    Video by Sgt. Patricia Claypool-Morris 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force Europe and Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 participated in Exercise Platinum Eagle 17.2 with NATO Allies and partner nations, at Babadag Training Area, Romania from April 22, to May 5, 2017. The exercise was held to improve interoperability and strengthen the bond built on shared ideas, values, and visions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Sarah N. Petrock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 08:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525112
    VIRIN: 170505-M-IK146-1001
    Filename: DOD_104370367
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-E and BSRF wrap up Exercise Platinum Eagle 17.2, by Sgt Patricia Claypool-Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Rifleman
    1/2
    BSRF
    Black Sea Rotational Force
    1st Bn 2d Marines
    BSRF 17.1
    MRF-E
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1
    Platinum Eagle 17.2
    PE 17.2

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT