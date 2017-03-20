Located around the globe, the Air Force has three Ground-based Electro-Optical Deep-Space Surveillance sites. Working together, these telescopes provide situational awareness of items in space, ranging from 3,000-22,000 miles away. In addition to Det. 1, the two other sites are located in Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and Maui, Hawaii. (Produced by Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Salanitri)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 23:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525078
|VIRIN:
|170429-F-TM170-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104369673
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|NM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Night Watchmen, by TSgt David Salanitri, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
