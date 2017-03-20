(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Night Watchmen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NM, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. David Salanitri 

    Air Force Space Command

    Located around the globe, the Air Force has three Ground-based Electro-Optical Deep-Space Surveillance sites. Working together, these telescopes provide situational awareness of items in space, ranging from 3,000-22,000 miles away. In addition to Det. 1, the two other sites are located in Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and Maui, Hawaii. (Produced by Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Salanitri)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 23:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525078
    VIRIN: 170429-F-TM170-002
    Filename: DOD_104369673
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: NM, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Night Watchmen, by TSgt David Salanitri, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Science
    telescope
    Space
    Peterson
    Air Force
    White Sands
    Air Force Space Command
    Salanitri
    GEODDS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT