The Night Watchmen

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/525077" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Located around the globe, the Air Force has three Ground-based Electro-Optical Deep-Space Surveillance sites. Working together, these telescopes provide situational awareness of items in space, ranging from 3,000-22,000 miles away. In addition to Det. 1, the two other sites are located in Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and Maui, Hawaii.