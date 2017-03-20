Located around the globe, the Air Force has three Ground-based Electro-Optical Deep-Space Surveillance sites. Working together, these telescopes provide situational awareness of items in space, ranging from 3,000-22,000 miles away. In addition to Det. 1, the two other sites are located in Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and Maui, Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 23:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525077
|VIRIN:
|170429-F-TM170-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104369672
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Night Watchmen, by TSgt David Salanitri, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT