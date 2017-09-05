A multimedia piece about Seabees assigned to the U.S. Navy's Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2 training with divers from the Republic of Korea's (ROK) UCT during exercise Foal Eagle in Jinhae, ROK, April 2017. Foal Eagle is an annual, bilateral training exercise designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. and ROK forces and their ability to work together during a crisis. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 23:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|525076
|VIRIN:
|170509-N-IP743-999
|Filename:
|DOD_104369638
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|JINHAE, KR
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Multimedia: UCT 2 at FOAL EAGLE 2017, by CPO Brett Cote, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT