    Multimedia: UCT 2 at FOAL EAGLE 2017

    JINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.09.2017

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Brett Cote 

    Commander, Task Force 75

    A multimedia piece about Seabees assigned to the U.S. Navy's Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2 training with divers from the Republic of Korea's (ROK) UCT during exercise Foal Eagle in Jinhae, ROK, April 2017. Foal Eagle is an annual, bilateral training exercise designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. and ROK forces and their ability to work together during a crisis. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 23:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 525076
    VIRIN: 170509-N-IP743-999
    Filename: DOD_104369638
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: JINHAE, KR 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multimedia: UCT 2 at FOAL EAGLE 2017, by CPO Brett Cote, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SCUBA
    Combat Camera
    Republic of Korea
    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific
    Underwater Construction Team 2
    underwater photography
    UCT
    Underwater Welding
    CTF 75
    Commander Task Force 75
    MCC Brett Cote
    Foal Eagle 2017
    low visability

