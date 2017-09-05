Multimedia: UCT 2 at FOAL EAGLE 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A multimedia piece about Seabees assigned to the U.S. Navy's Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2 training with divers from the Republic of Korea's (ROK) UCT during exercise Foal Eagle in Jinhae, ROK, April 2017. Foal Eagle is an annual, bilateral training exercise designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. and ROK forces and their ability to work together during a crisis. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote)